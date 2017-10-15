Idaho’s 1st medical school rises in Meridian. Can its physicians fix our doc shortage?

More Videos 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian Pause 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 3:33 The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. 2:40 BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:15 Why this is the first big air show in Boise in more than 20 years 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) is being erected to the east of the Idaho State University / Meridian Health Science Center in Meridian. "ICOM will be a 94,000 square-foot building, and it's truly going to be a medical school of the future," said Dr. Robert Hasty, founding dean and chief academic officer. The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) is being erected to the east of the Idaho State University / Meridian Health Science Center in Meridian. "ICOM will be a 94,000 square-foot building, and it's truly going to be a medical school of the future," said Dr. Robert Hasty, founding dean and chief academic officer. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

