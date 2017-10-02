Micron executive resigns after SEC accuses him of insider trading at his old job

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company

Jessica Rolph, the Boise entrepreneur who founded the Happy Family organic baby-food maker, partnered with businessman Roderick Morris in a new business making gyms designed to foster infant development. This is their company's origin story. Yes, that is Rolph in the opening scene on the way to St. Luke's Boise Medical Center to give birth. The video stars her third child, Beatrice, now 2.