Do you work for Micron? Your work area may soon become less cramped

Micron Technology Inc. has submitted plans to build a three-story office building with 225,000 square feet — about as big a Walmart Supercenter — at its East Boise campus off Federal Way.

“It provides new office space for our team members, as well as improved facilities, an auditorium, a customer center,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told attendees at a Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday. “It’s helping take our workplace to the next level of excellence for our team members.”

The building will feature an open corridor along the perimeter to allow natural light in, with offices located within the core, according to a letter the digital memory manufacturer wrote to the city of Boise.

Mehrotra declined to say how much Micron thinks it will cost, saying contractors are bidding on it.

The building resembles others on Micron’s campus. It is in an industrial zone and is intended to blend in, Paul Marcolina, a Micron facilities official, told the city.

“Though Micron is a high-technology company, it wishes to convey a prudent, conservative and cost-sensitive image to both staff and visitors/customers,” he wrote.

The Boise campus, which employs about 6,800 people, has some cramped work spaces, company spokesman Marc Musgrove said.

“The new building will help to create more-comfortable working spaces and will help to alleviate some space constraints,” Musgrove said.

The city will require Micron to provide 560 car spaces, 45 accessible spaces and 18 parking spots for bicycles.

The company’s application will go before the Boise City Design Review Committee on Aug. 9.

Micron hopes to break ground this fall, with construction expected to take about a year. At the same time, the company plans to add 12,000 square feet of space at Micron’s cafeteria, bolstering the current 33,210 square feet of that two-story building.

The cafeteria is located next to the parking lot where the new office building will go up on the southwest corner of the campus. The two buildings will be linked by a skybridge on one and possibly two levels.

Micron is already in the midst of the first phase of a $200 million expansion of its research and development arm. The project will increase the size of Micron’s R&D space by 30 percent.

It needs the added space because of a widening product base the company supports globally, including products from former chip maker Elpida Memory Inc. Micron bought the Japanese company in 2013.

The R&D expansion, with construction that began in spring 2016, will add about 50,000 square feet of clean-room space. It is designed to allow for additional expansion later.

Micron has not said whether the R&D expansion will bring new jobs to the campus. A similar expansion in 2011-12 led to the creation of about 200 jobs.