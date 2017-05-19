Ryan Belieu paints the second story of a home, safely anchored to a roof. Belieu’s employer — Adam Roe Painting, or ARP — has a strong focus on worker safety.
Ryan Belieu paints the second story of a home, safely anchored to a roof. Belieu’s employer — Adam Roe Painting, or ARP — has a strong focus on worker safety. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Ryan Belieu paints the second story of a home, safely anchored to a roof. Belieu’s employer — Adam Roe Painting, or ARP — has a strong focus on worker safety. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Business

May 19, 2017 5:51 PM

Has your Idaho home contractor been fined for safety violations?

By Audrey Dutton

adutton@idahostatesman.com

Are you planning to hire a company to do work on your house? Use this database to see if they passed inspections by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

Note: This page may reload before displaying your results.

Data source: OSHA records from 2011 through 2016. Database is limited to residential construction, such as painting, siding, framing, roofing and other trades. It does not include commercial or industrial projects, and it does not include all inspection records. Click here to search the full OSHA database.

Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses

Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses 2:22

Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses
This team brought Chipotle, Zupas, more to Boise 1:30

This team brought Chipotle, Zupas, more to Boise
Flooding in the Riverview Business Park in Garden City 1:33

Flooding in the Riverview Business Park in Garden City

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos