Has your Idaho home contractor been fined for safety violations?

Are you planning to hire a company to do work on your house? Use this database to see if they passed inspections by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio
Note: This page may reload before displaying your results.
Data source: OSHA records from 2011 through 2016. Database is limited to residential construction, such as painting, siding, framing, roofing and other trades. It does not include commercial or industrial projects, and it does not include all inspection records. Click here to search the full OSHA database.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
Comments