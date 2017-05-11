Got $1.98 million? Views, luxury condo living and Downtown access can be yours

Downtown Boise condominium buyers usually are trading away the chance for a bigger house for a condo unit with fewer square feet but easy access to restaurants, entertainment and the rest of the perks of living in the city center.
But whoever buys a two-story condo at the top of The Grove Hotel, listed for nearly $2 million, won’t be sacrificing the size of a noncondo residence or much else.
A previous owner combined two units to form a 5,239 square-foot condo that real estate agent Lysi Bishop said is likely the largest in Boise. The residence, on the 15th and 16th floors, includes three bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a 320-square-foot patio. (It is not the condo famously occupied by the late J.R. Simplot.)
The buyer will have the option of picking up the lease on three parking spaces in the Grove’s garage.
The condo offers window and patio views from northeast to southeast including Downtown, Albertsons Stadium, Table Rock and the Foothills. It comes with access to a residents-only entrance and elevator and to the hotel’s valet, room and concierge services.
The video with this story is a condensed version of Bishop’s marketing video. You can watch the full video here.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
Comments