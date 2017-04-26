InfoWars host Alex Jones vows to come to Idaho to expose Chobani and fight lawsuit

Right-wing radio host Alex Jones says he will fight Chobani’s defamation lawsuit against him and will visit Idaho to expose Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya’s “Islamacist” agenda.
“I’m choosing this as a battle,” Jones said Tuesday on his YouTube channel. “On this I will stand. I will win, or I will die.”
Chobani, which operates the world’s largest yogurt plant in Twin Falls, sued Jones on Monday. The lawsuit said Jones repeatedly published false information April 11 on his InfoWars website, his Twitter feed and his YouTube channel linking Chobani and owner Hamdi Ulukaya to a sexual assault case involving refugee children at a Twin Falls apartment complex, and to increases in crime and tuberculosis in Twin Falls.
Jones stood by his network’s reporting and said he would come to KIDO-AM (580) in Boise, which carries his syndicated show.
“I’m going to be going to Idaho,” Jones said. “I’m going to go on that local radio station. I’m going to bring investigative crews there. I am going to show what the locals are doing. I am going to show the Islamicists getting off of the planes. You want a fight? You better believe, baby, you’ve got one.”
In an earlier video Tuesday, Jones said billionaire Hillary Clinton supporter George Soros was backing Chobani’s lawsuit. Jones calles Soros a “Nazi collaborator.”
Soros isn’t named in the suit. Chobani declined to comment.
Jones said his network had already changed one headline specified in the lawsuit — “Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists” — two weeks ago at the request of Chobani attorneys. That headline remained Wednesday on a tweet on the InfoWars feed that promotes a video on Jones’ YouTube channel, “MSN Covers Gor Globalist’s Refugee Import Program After Child Rape Case.” Jones retweeted the Tweet.
Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Importing Migrant Rapists— InfowarsNews (@PrisonPlanetTV) April 11, 2017
- https://t.co/Jvatzl8fqD #MigrantCrisis #border #usa
Jones criticized the Idaho Statesman for providing a link in its Monday story about the lawsuit to a YouTube channel, “Best of InfoWars,” that is not run by Jones or InfoWars and that still carried InfoWars’ original headline.
Jones also disputed a passage in the Statesman story that said Jones had said the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was a hoax. On his show, Jones said his network had debated the topic, but he never claimed the shooting was a hoax.
However, a video on an unrelated YouTube channel dated January 2014 shows Jones describing the shooting as a hoax.
“Sandy Hook is a synthetic, completely fake, with actors, in my view, manufactured,” Jones said in the video. “I couldn’t believe it at first. I knew they had actors there, clearly, but I thought they killed some real kids. It just shows how bold they are that they clearly used actors.”
In November 2016, Jones published a 20-minute YouTube video titled “Alex Jones Final Statement on Sandy Hook.” In it, Jones said he does not know what happened at Sandy Hook, but he is sure that whatever happened was covered up.
Throughout Tuesday’s broadcast, Jones stood by his network’s reporting on the Twin Falls assault and the link between Muslim refugees, crime and disease.
“Everybody knows that there’s a massive Islamic invasion going on all over the Western world, and that they’ve basically bought off local governments and are basically taking over our society,” he said.
KIDO did not immediately return a call from the Statesman seeking comment.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
