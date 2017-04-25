Usful Glassworks needs $250K of donations this week to stay alive

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story Pause 1:22 Turnabout for a Boise job trainer: 'Now we have more jobs available than trainees to fill them' 1:55 Whey wastewater disposal raises questions 4:13 Gun sales and the impact of Trump's election 3:03 Sporting rifles vs. machine guns 3:01 Meridian Mayor talks about finding a balance between 'rooftops and jobs' 2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center 0:30 Boise keeps chain retail alive 2:47 Co-owner, trainer outline plans for Garden City basketball center 1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In this video, Usful Glassworks tells its story. The nonprofit turns used glass bottles into new products, including drinking glasses and pitchers that can be found in restaurants around the Treasure Valley. It provides job training and experience to people who are underemployed, such as refugees, low-income seniors, homeless individuals and at-risk youth. Provided by Usful Glassworks