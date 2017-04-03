Yesteryear Shoppe in Nampa forced to close after four decades in business

Dave Gonzalez, owner of Yesteryear Shoppe book store in downtown Nampa, says he’s scrambling to sell inventory collected over 43 years in business.
Located at 1211 First Street South, the store has around 300,000 books and 50,000 records, Gonzalez said. The building was sold, and the new owner plans to develop the property, he said.
“The letter says we have 60 to 90 days, but that won’t be enough time,” Gonzalez said. “There’s no way way in the world. We’re trying to buy more time.”
The Idaho Press Tribune reported that a mixed-use development is planned for the site.
Gonzalez, 76, said he’d consider relocating the business but he doesn’t have any leads on a new space. He’s holding sales On Thursday, Friday and Saturday of each week. Books are on sale for 25 to 50 percent off.
“People bought a lot of things at the last sale, but it didn’t make a dent,” Gonzalez said. “I’m worried. I have limited time, and I don’t know how I’m going to do this.”
