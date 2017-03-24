Top Treasure Valley business events, April 2017

Monday, April 10
Human Centered Marketing: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., Boise. Integrating the latest in social psychology research with effective design strategies, Trailhead members Amber Bieg and Deb LaSalle have developed a marketing methodology that causes new social behaviors, community norms and ultimately massive behavioral shifts. $25 general, $15 Trailhead members. Call 344-5483 or go to trailheadboise.org/event/human-centered-marketing.
Tuesday, April 18
Business Essentials Summit: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day event for new, aspiring and established small business owners and business professionals. Attend one of the two interactive tracks presented by experts on marketing, business law, taxes, financing, innovation, hiring talent and more. Track one “Ready to Launch” is for new or aspiring entrepreneurs, while track two “Go Higher” is for established business owners looking to grow and expand. Also, keynote presentation and networking. $22, includes lunch. Contact Karen Appelgren at idresources@zionsbank.com or 501-7449 to register.
