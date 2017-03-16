No, it really is that slow. Idaho ranks dead last for internet speed despite some gains.

Idaho’s internet speed was the slowest in the nation at the start of 2017, according to a report from Broadview Networks, a communications services provider on the East Coast.
Idaho’s average internet speed was 10.6 megabytes per second, an improvement from 2014, when Idaho averaged 7.7 Mbps, eight-worst in the nation.
Washington D.C., which was considered the 51st state in the report , had the highest average speed at 22.5 Mbps. Deleware and Massachusetts ranked second and third.
Kentucky and Mississippi ranked 49th and 50th, respectively, with Idaho finishing 51st.
Among states neighboring Idaho, Utah was ranked 6th, Washington 10th, Oregon 18th, Wyoming 37th and Montana 39th.
Ohio was the only state where internet services didn’t speed up from 2014 to 2017. The state remained flat at 11 Mbps, dropping from 19th fastest in 2014 to 47th three years later.
