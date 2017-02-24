Business

February 24, 2017 5:16 PM

J.C. Penney closing stores, unclear if Boise is on list

By Audrey Dutton

adutton@idahostatesman.com

The J.C. Penney department store chain plans to shutter between 130 and 140 stores in the coming months and to offer 6,000 workers early retirement.

It is unclear whether Boise’s store is on the list. An employee at the store directed Statesman inquiries to the corporate office. The company did not immediately respond to a message.

An employee at the Nampa store said it is not slated for closure.

The company said it will release the full list of stores on the chopping block next month.

J.C. Penney has about 1,000 stores nationwide, including nine in Idaho.

Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton

