J.C. Penney closing stores, unclear if Boise is on list

3:02 Delivery robot moves through Palo Alto as CEO watches, narrates Pause

1:23 Truckstop.com now hiring in Boise

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

2:02 Buses collide on Bogus Basin Road

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey