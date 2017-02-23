Heritage House gives St. Luke’s more Downtown housing for out-of-town patients

Commuting to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center will now be much easier — and affordable — for a small number of patients.
The hospital is offering seven rooms at its St. Luke’s Heritage House, located on the St. Luke’s campus at 109 W. Idaho St. for patients and their families who would otherwise undertake long commutes for treatment. Since opening last week, most of the house’s tenants have been patients receiving radiation or chemotherapy treatments.
Last year, the hospital purchased the property, which was formerly the Idaho Heritage Inn bed and breakfast. Each room has a bathroom, and the seven rooms share a kitchen, laundry machines and common spaces for patients to meet with caregivers.
Gabrielle Moore, St. Luke’s Patient Housing Manager, said the Heritage House will provide an affordable alternative to hotels for patients staying in Boise for days or weeks.
“Traveling to Boise for medical care can be an overwhelming, fearful experience, especially for those coming from rural communities,” Moore said. “Offering them an affordable place to stay right on the hospital campus can be a huge emotional and financial relief.”
The house opened to patients this month. The first patient to stay there, Elizabeth Campbell, had previously commuted two hours each way from her home in Fairfield for chemotherapy treatments.
“[Treatments are] Monday through Friday,” she said. “They are shorter treatments, but every day. It just doesn’t make sense to drive back and forth every single day.”
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNew
Comments