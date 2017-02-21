Paylocity picks Meridian over Boise as its home base for 500 Idaho employees

Paylocity, a payroll and human resources company based in Illinois, switched its plans by choosing Meridian over Boise as its Idaho home.
The company plans to join Brighton Corp. and AmeriBen at TM Crossing, the business campus now under construction off of Ten Mile Road directly northeast of the I-84 interchange.
Gardner Co. submitted plans to Meridian to build the five, story, 127,000 square-foot Paylocity building. Gardner is also building the 76,000-square-foot headquarters for AmeriBen, a human resources and benefits administration services company.
In 2015, the Idaho Department of Commerce awarded Paylocity a tax break worth $5.9 million for pledging to, among other factors, create as many as 500 jobs paying an average of $46,200 per year. At that time, Paylocity planned to make Boise its Idaho base. The company didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on why it chose to build in Meridian instead of Boise.
BoiseDev first reported the story.
