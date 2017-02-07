Wet Seal store closing at Boise mall

The “surf-and-sun” clothing store Wet Seal is closing at the Boise Towne Square mall as the 55-year-old company goes through bankruptcy.
The store is now in liquidation mode.
“Customers are encouraged to take this opportunity to receive incredible savings of 40 to 60 percent off the great selection of apparel that they have come to expect from Wet Seal,” the chain’s operators said Tuesday in a news release.
A joint venture of Boston-based Gordon Bros. and Chicago-based Hilco Merchant Resources is shuttering the remaining 137 Wet Seal stores and the brand’s website as part of Wet Seal’s bankruptcy proceedings.
The company’s aesthetic peaked with young shoppers about 15 years ago, Gordon Bros. and Hilco said.
Wet Seal failed to make a comeback as a private company under new ownership.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
Comments