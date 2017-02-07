New men’s clothing store opening in Downtown Boise

Two local sisters who jumped into the Downtown Boise retail scene last year are now opening a second shop. This time, it’s a menswear store.
Keystone Station will open later this month at 222 N. 9th St., between Bannock and Idaho streets, the former home of Ye Olde Sweet Shoppe.
That’s just around the corner from Shift Boutique, the women’s clothing and accessories store at 807 W. Bannock St. that the Miller sisters, Megan and Kelsey, opened last March.
The sisters had been living in other cities for seven years, gathering experience in the retail industry, before returning to their hometown to pursue a longtime dream.
“Moving back and opening this store was something we had always talked about and finally decided to make it happen,” Kelsey Miller said last year.
Keystone Station will sell menswear brands such as Woolrich, RVCA, Alternative Apparel and Toms for Men.
The store’s grand opening on Feb. 24 and 25 will include cider and craft-beer tastings. (Keep an eye on the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.)
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
