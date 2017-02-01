Nampa’s second WinCo store to open next month

The fast-growing discount grocer WinCo Foods plans to open its second store in Nampa on March 2.
WinCo chose to open at Nampa Gateway Center — at Garrity Boulevard south of Interstate 84 — because shoppers had been “very vocal” about their desire for a store in that area, said a company spokesman.
“It’s a place that could really use a WinCo,” he said.
The Boise-based company’s existing Nampa store, at 2020 Caldwell Blvd., is one of the busiest in the entire chain, he said.
The new 85,000 square foot store will have 180 to 200 employees, he said.
The opening date was reported Tuesday by Idaho Business Review and Idaho Press-Tribune.
The employee-owned company also plans to build a new store in south Meridian near Eagle Road and I-84, at 2600 E. Overland Road.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448
Comments