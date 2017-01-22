An Idaho grant means training and bigger paychecks for workers at this Boise company

Bigelow Tea in Boise received a grant from the Idaho Department of Labor worth nearly $59,000 to retrain 31 employees. The employees’ average wage will increase to $18.51 after they complete training.
Bigelow Tea packages tea into bags for commercial and retail customers, shipping them to stores and locations across North America and elsewhere. The Boise facility is one of the company’s three manufacturing plants. The company is based in Fairfield, Conn.
The state’s Workforce Development Training Fund grants are used to reimburse training costs to either train new workers or retrain current workers. To qualify, companies must pay at least $12 an hour, offer employer-assisted health insurance and produce products or services sold outside the region. The training must provide employees with skills to improve their wages and employment outlook.
Bigelow Tea qualified in part because the employees’ skills were becoming obsolete due to new production processes, department spokeswoman Georgia Smith said. The retrained positions will include five lead mechanics, 11 mechanics and 15 packer-operators.
The fund is financed by 3 percent of the unemployment insurance taxes paid by businesses each year. The department granted $6.2 million in retraining grants in 2014, 2.8 million in 2015 and $3.2 million in 2016, the department said.
Zach Kyle
