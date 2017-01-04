Macy’s to close Nampa store

Macy’s plans to close its department store at the Nampa Gateway Center.
The 104,000-square-foot store opened about eight years ago at 1406 N. Galleria Drive, southeast of Garrity Boulevard and Interstate 84. It has 57 employees.
The company last year announced plans to close 100 stores as part of a restructuring as its sales declined amid the rise in online shopping.
Macy’s plans to hold a clearance sale starting Monday at the Nampa store. The store’s inventory will be on sale for two to three months.
Macy’s did not include its store in the Boise Towne Square mall on the list of planned closures. The chain closed its store in Downtown Boise several years ago.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
Comments