Macy’s to close Nampa store

3:26 What's JUMP all about in Downtown Boise? Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park

1:46 White Dog Brewing Co. prepares to open in Boise

2:24 Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

1:46 Animation of the solar eclipse path through Idaho

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter