St. Luke’s gets more time to sell medical group that prompted antitrust lawsuit

St. Luke’s Health System and Saltzer Medical Group have until May 1 to split up, under an order from a federal judge who last year had set a deadline of Dec. 10.
The Federal Trade Commission and Idaho Attorney General’s office asked for the extension in November, saying the process was taking time but was on track.
The sale stems from a 2013 court case before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill. Saint Alphonsus Health System and Treasure Valley Hospital, along with the FTC and Idaho AG’s office, had sued St. Luke’s and Saltzer, saying they broke federal antitrust laws when St. Luke’s bought Saltzer.
The multimillion-dollar purchase of Saltzer gave the hospital system too much control over the primary-care market in the area, Winmill decided after weeks of testimony. The only way to undo the damage was for Saltzer to be made independent again, he said.
A trustee has since found a buyer for Saltzer, culled from a list of 70 potential bidders. Saltzer management gave presentations to five organizations over the summer, and the organizations’ representatives visited Saltzer clinics and offices.
By October, the trustee had narrowed the list to three of the organizations. Saltzer doctors met with them and visited their clinics, then gave the trustee their choice in early November, court documents said.
That sale is expected to close by March, with the divestiture being complete by May.
Court documents did not identify any potential buyer or the organization whose bid Saltzer chose to accept.
