Watch as 32 years of Treasure Valley growth flies by in 4 seconds

It’s been a banner year for construction in the Treasure Valley. Crews are building apartments, hotels, corporate headquarters and hospitals. But looking back on the valley over the past few decades? That puts things into perspective.
The population of the Boise-Nampa metropolitan area more than doubled since 1980, from 280,000 to about 650,000. Here’s how that sustained boom looks, squished into a few seconds:
(Tip: You can get rid of the box in the upper-right hand of the picture by clicking on its little arrow.)
Zoom into where you live and work — and toggle the speed to “medium” or “slow.” How has your neighborhood changed since the ‘80s?
We zoomed into a few areas that are beloved by developers. The satellite photos are crawling with activity.
Southeast Boise: It started long before Harris Ranch
Meridian: West Ada spreads out along I-84 and Eagle Road
Nampa: Rural farmland makes way for a growing city
Want a full-screen view? Click here to visit the Google Earth Engine timelapse page for the Boise area.
