If you haven’t tried the Canyon County Co-op, this might be your last chance

The Canyon County Co-op in Nampa may close after a meeting of its board next week. It is selling everything for half price this week.
“The board of directors will be holding a meeting on Monday the 12th December to decide if the Co-op will stay open,” a post on the store’s Facebook page said.
The co-op opened in January at 1415 1st St. S. in downtown Nampa.
But earlier this year, the store was operating on thin margins, averaging 20 customers per day and asked its 2,000 members to spend at least $5 per week in the store.
The co-op’s general manager, Michael Worman, sent an email to members in mid-June that said the co-op was “not meeting the required margins to sustain” itself and was “not getting enough customers.”
At the time, Worman told the Statesman that the co-op was making enough to stay open — just not enough to grow. It had two full-time and two part-time employees. “A lot of those people who wanted this here, I don’t see them coming into the co-op at all,” he said.
The co-op’s members paid $65 or $75 for memberships, depending on when they joined. Memberships are not required to shop there, but members receive discounts. According to the co-op’s website, members would be charged a $35 fee to renew each year.
