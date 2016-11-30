Saint Al’s breaks ground on ‘neighborhood hospital’ in Nampa

A new mini-hospital is in the works for Nampa.
Saint Alphonsus Health System will break ground Thursday on the new building, in the parking lot of the system’s existing hospital campus at 1512 12th Ave. Road.
The 40,000-square-foot Saint Alphonsus Neighborhood Hospital is slated to open next year. It will provide emergency care, short-stay inpatient care, radiology and primary care.
Saint Alphonsus in May announced plans to build the center for $15 million to $20 million, saying it allows the system to keep offering care to South Nampa after the new I-84 hospital opens. In May, the center was called an emergency medical plaza. The plans for the center haven’t changed since then, but the new “neighborhood hospital” moniker better reflects the breadth of services that will be offered, a spokesman said.
