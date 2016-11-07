Alaska Airlines upgrades Boise-Seattle route with 737, gains 60 seats

On June 4, Alaska Airlines will begin flying a mainline Boeing 737 between Boise and Seattle, the Boise Airport announced Monday.
The 737 service, once per day in each direction, will replace a smaller regional jet, such as the Embraer 175 or Bombardier Q400, adding approximately 60 seats per day to/from the Seattle market. The flights will complement existing Alaska Airlines service to Seattle, which has up to eight daily trips during peak periods, according to an airport news release.
“We’re thrilled Alaska Airlines continues to invest in our community by adding mainline service to Seattle, our largest origination/destination market,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.
The outbound 737 flight is expected to leave Boise at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 4:15 p.m., while the inbound flight would leave Seattle at 12:15 p.m. and arrive in Boise at 2:40 a.m.
Comments