Grocery delivery service Google Express launches in Treasure Valley

Google Express, a grocery and goods delivery service accessible online and on a smartphone app, launched in the Treasure Valley this week.
The service, which is a Google product, promises to deliver groceries and goods from 14 major grocery and retailers in two days. Users can either pay for memberships for $95 per year or pay $4.99 per order.
The stores are: Costco, Whole Foods Market, PetSmart, Kohl’s, Walgreens, Toys R Us, Guitar Center, 99 Ranch Market, Fry’s Electronics, The Vitamin Shoppe, Payless ShoeSource, Road Runner Sports, Sur La Table and L’Occitane.
Not every store is available in every market where Google Express operates. Download the Google Express app or visit its website to see what services are available where you live.
