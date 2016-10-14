St. Luke’s gets started on Downtown Boise expansion

St. Luke’s Health System is now at work on its expansion project at its flagship hospital in Downtown Boise.
The first phase in the project includes an 80,000-square-foot Children’s Pavilion that will be located on the corner of Jefferson Street and Avenue B.
To prepare the site for groundbreaking in the winter, St. Luke’s has sold the Treasure Valley Pediatrics building to local developer Logan Patten for $1. St. Luke’s will pay to have the building taken apart and hauled in pieces to a new site in Meridian, where Patten plans to repurpose it.
Construction on the new pavilion is scheduled to begin next summer, with an opening slated for late 2018.
According to St. Luke’s, the pediatric patient numbers are growing faster than Idaho’s already higher-than-average growth rate. Visits to the Children’s Hospital on St. Luke’s main campus have quadrupled in the past year, the health system says.
The pavilion will have underground parking and amenities such as a “teaching kitchen” for families to learn to cook for children who need special diets. The building will connect to the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital by a sky bridge over Avenue B.
The children’s project will cost $42 million, of which St. Luke’s has raised $15 million.
