Homeowners association buys Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Municipal Association purchased the financially troubled Tamarack Resort, ensuring the resort will be open to skiers this winter.
Valley County, which was owed back taxes for ski lifts, the unfinished lodge and other pieces of the resort, had scheduled to auction those pieces on next week. Home owners paid the back taxes and an undisclosed amount to NewTrac, the subsidiary of Credit Suisse that owned the resort. Several properties will still be auctioned, but not the lifts, the unfinished mid-mountain lodge or any other operations critical to the ski resort, General Manager Brad Larsen said.
In a video announcing the purchase, resort General Manager Brad Larsen said Tamarack plans to open to skiers Dec. 9.
“We have all the assets we need for successful operations,” Larsen said. “Tamarack will be open this winter and long into the future.”
The homeowners association now controls summer and ski operations, including lodging, Larsen said in an email. Other entities own the golf course and unfinished Village Plaza, which, like many commercial and residential properties at Tamarack, were abandoned during the recession when the original owner, Tamarack LLC, went bankrupt.
Larsen said the association hopes to steer the commercial properties around the ski resort towards completion.
“The long-term outlook is very positive because the owners can be very proactive towards finding developers and investors to help finish our unfinished real estate projects,” he said.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
