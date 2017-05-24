‘She could barely crawl’: Viral video shows E. Oregon toddler paralyzed by tick bite

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Construction workers lack safety gear while building Boise townhomes Pause 0:32 Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 0:35 Growing Fresca Mexican Foods to expand with Caldwell plant 0:48 Play ball: see all of Boise State's new baseball uniforms 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:27 Quarterback Montell Cozart: I've accepted leadership role 1:02 Meridian High senior looks to a future of helping others 0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 0:18 Timelapse of Terra Nativa shows worsening slippage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Three-year-old Evelyn Lewis was unable to stand in mid-May, but her parents couldn't figure out why. After a trip to the doctor's office turned up a tick in the toddler's hair and a diagnosis of tick paralysis, her symptoms disappeared. Amanda Lewis

Three-year-old Evelyn Lewis was unable to stand in mid-May, but her parents couldn't figure out why. After a trip to the doctor's office turned up a tick in the toddler's hair and a diagnosis of tick paralysis, her symptoms disappeared. Amanda Lewis