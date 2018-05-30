Downtown Boise’s Txikiteo bolsters the list of locally owned Basque eateries

Txikiteo’s Charcuterie Board serves up a variety of regional dry-cured meats from Spain, liverwurst made in Idaho, Olli Salami Toscano from Virgina, Creminelli Coppa from Utah, and Chorizo Cantimpalo from California. The board is filled out with pickled veggies, fruit, whole grain Dijon mustard and bread. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com