Idaho Food Truck Coalition’s weekly Food Truck Market opens in Downtown Boise on May 20

The Treasure Valley enjoys its food truck rallies, but what about a Food Truck Market?
Yep, the first Food Truck Market will happen in Downtown Boise at 6th and Jefferson streets on Saturday, May 20. The parking lot base is a short walk from both the Capital City Public Market, centered at 8th and Idaho streets, and The Boise Farmers Market, at 11th and Grove streets.
This weekly event, produced by the Idaho Food Truck Coalition, will run through the summer at least, and into the fall depending on its popularity, says Jeff Hoisington, coalition president and Mad Mac food truck chef and owner.
You’ll find several coalition trucks on site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The plan is to mix it up each week, Hoisington says.
Here’s the lineup for the May 20 kick off:
▪ Mad Mac gourmet macaroni and cheese, and Pepe’s Sauce fish tacos will serve all day.
▪ Twisted Sister Coffee and Smoothies and Big Valley Ranch Food Truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ The Rusty Dog gourmet corn dogs and hot dogs and Cool Intentions soft serve ice cream will be there from 4 to 8 p.m.
▪ You’ll also find a beer garden from Payette Brewing.
Read more about the Treasure Valley’s food truck community here.
