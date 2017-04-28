It’s all about The Bard and Moms in May — events to put on your calendar

Now’s the time to get your tickets to the upcoming Idaho Shakespeare Festival season, which kicks off next month with the Frederick Knott thriller “Wait Until Dark.” There are a few days left to buy tickets to Thursday’s Culinary Walkabout, where you can taste delicious food by 25 local chefs and enter a drawing to win your very own tiny house. Then on May 13 is the Boise Komen Race for the Cure, as well as Sheep in the Foothills at the Foothills Learning Center and the opening day of Roaring Springs Water Park, weather permitting.
Boise Music Week
Boise Music Week: Friday, May 5, through Saturday, May 13, Boise. Tickets are not required; however, ticketed patrons are seated first. Open seating 15 minutes before curtain. Free tickets at boisemusicweek.org, Morrison Center Box Office or Ticketmaster ($2.50 convenience fee applies to online).
▪ Friday, May 5: International Dance Night, 7 p.m., South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St. Tickets available.
▪ Saturday, May 6: Music in the Park, 11:30 a.m., Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd.
▪ Saturday, May 6: “All That’s Jazz,” 7 p.m., South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St. Featuring Chuck Smith, Sandon Mayhew, and Friends Jazz Ensemble. Tickets available.
▪ Sunday, May 7: Church Night, 7:15 p.m., Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St.
▪ Monday-Thursday, May 8-11: Organ recitals, 12:15 p.m., St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, 518 N. 8th St.
▪ Monday, May 8: Showcase Concert Night, 7 p.m., South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St. Tickets available.
▪ Tuesday, May 9: School Night, 7 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Circle.
▪ Wednesday-Saturday, May 10-13: “Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. May 10-13, 2 p.m. May 13, Morrison Center, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane. Sold out.
▪ Friday, May 12: Organ and silent movie concert, 12:15 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day Rosé Brunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Huston Vineyards, 16473 Chicken Dinner Road, Caldwell. Wine, brunch catered by Open Table Boise, music by Billy Braun. $50 general, $45 wine club members, includes commemorative wine glass. Brown Paper Tickets.
Mother’s Day High Tea and Vintage Fashion Show: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Proceeds benefit The Friends of The Bishops’ House. $40. 342-3279, thebishopshouse.com.
Mother’s Day Brunch: 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 14, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Buffet breakfast, animal presentation, zookeeper talk and a special gift for all mothers. $29 pass holders ($16 children 3-11), $34 non-pass holders ($19 children 3-11), free for children 2 and younger. Cost includes zoo admission for the remainder of the day. Reservations by Wednesday, May 10: 608-7744, zooboise.org.
Mother’s Day Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Indian Creek Winery, 1000 N. McDermott Road, Kuna. Music, wine tasting, food trucks, children’s activities. $15 general, $10 wine club members, free for under 21. Brown Paper Tickets.
Mother’s Day Spring Celebration: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Hells Canyon Winery, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Music from Kaleigh Jack McGrath and Michael Civiello, lawn games, vendors and gourmet eats available from Kanak Attack. $12 wine club members and advanced reservations, $15 day of event, includes souvenir glass and wine tasting. Brown Paper Tickets.
Classical
Opera Idaho’s “Werther”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $24-$72. egyptiantheatre.net.
Farmers Markets
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 16, 8th Street between Main and State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Sept. 30, Kuna City Park (Col. Bernard Fisher Veterans Memorial Park), 201 W. Main St. No market Aug. 5 during Kuna Days. 922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, Longbranch parking lot, 13th and Front streets. 461-4807, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Summer Pop-up Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and 20, Nampa High School parking lot, 203 Lake Lowell Ave. Vendor space: 353-2678.
Eagle Saturday Market: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.
Caldwell Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 10 through Sept. 27, park at Blaine Street and Kimball Avenue next to Treasure Valley Community College. 571-3474, caldwellidfarmersmarket.com.
Festivals/Fairs
Russian Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 872 N. 29th St., Boise. Traditional homemade Russian dishes, guided tours. Free. 345-1553, stseraphimboise.org/festival.html.
Kuna Spring Artist and Crafter Show: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, behind Kuna City Hall, 751 W. 4th St. Also, live performances, food vendors. Free. 387-7726.
Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention: 2 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Features 75 booths of tattoo artists, vendors and entertainment. $15 per day; $30 weekend pass. treasurevalleytattooconvention.com.
Sun Valley Wellness Festival: Friday-Monday, May 26-29, Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road. Features top wellness experts with more than 30 presentations and workshops addressing diverse aspects of body, mind, spirit, and environmental wellness. Tickets, passes and schedule at sunvalleywellness.org.
Music
Lance Lipinsky and the Dreamers: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, May 5 and 7, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $28 general, $35 preferred. eventbrite.com. $33 and $40 at the door.
Home and Garden
Treasure Valley Orchid Society Orchid Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Hilton Garden Inn, 7699 Spectrum St., Boise. Judged show and sale; workshops. $4 admission, free for children younger than 12. 939-1740, treasurevalleyorchidsociety.org.
Spectator Sports
NAPA Ignitor Opener: Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, with professional qualifying at 2:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday, and final eliminations at noon Sunday, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, about 10 minutes northwest of Eagle. $20 pit-side tickets, free for ages 15 and younger, at the gate or firebirdonline.com.
Theater
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Clean House”: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, May 3-6; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, May 6, 854 Fulton St. $34 Friday-Saturday, $25 Wednesday-Thursday, $20 matinee, $16 all student tickets. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 5-6; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Sold out.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Annie”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “Charley’s Aunt”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, May 19-20, 26-27, June 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 and June 1; 2 p.m. May 28 and June 3, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
“Art vs Freedom: A First Amendment Cabaret”: 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 19-20, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Highlights the importance of the freedom of artistic expression with a lineup of Boise-based artists whose performance mediums include clowning, burlesque, puppetry, acrobatics and aerial acrobatics, drag, opera and belly dance, and features internationally renowned cabaret legend Armitage Shanks, “the Carny Preacher.” $15. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), May 26 (preview), May 27 (opening night), May 28 (family night), June 8-9, 13, 17, July 6-7, 11-12, 15-16, 20-21, 25-26, 29-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (May 26): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (May 28): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “9 to 5”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, May 26-27, June 2-3 and 9-10; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 and 8; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, June 4, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $20. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
May 1
Betty Adams Country Gospel Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $13. ICTickets.
May 3
Mini May Pop Up: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Local vendors, food truck, music. Free.
Daniel Tosh: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $45-$75 reserved, $20 students. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Cashmere Cat: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $18 at the door.
The 1975: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 and $45. CenturyLink Arena.
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.
May 4
Idaho Gives: Many nonprofit groups will be holding special events in honor of the day, Thursday, May 4. One-day, statewide online fundraising event designed to connect donors across the state with the organizations they care about most. idahononprofits.org/idaho-gives or facebook.com/IdahoGives.
Mayor’s Community Prayer Breakfast: 7 a.m. Thursday, May 4, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Keynote speaker Judge Sergio Gutierrez, Idaho Court of Appeals; breakfast buffet; music by Nampa Christian Combined Varsity Choir. $10.50. Order by Monday, May 1, by calling 468-5555.
Idaho Gives Character Encounter: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, The Village at Meridian, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 225. Entertainment from Treasure Valley Youth Theater and ImproVision performers, activity booths. Donations support Treasure Valley Children’s Theater Building Fund. Free. 287-8828.
Leftovers VII: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Ming Studios, 420 S. 6th St., Boise. Printmakers from around the globe submit prints reflecting the food system from growing/harvesting to food choice and consumption. Also, local beer from PreFunk, wine, snacks, music by Joseph Lyle. Proceeds from the silent auction benefit the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force. Free. 639-0030.
May the Fourth Be with You: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Star Wars-themed arts and crafts, followed by a virtual-reality session where you’ll fight to defend the Millennium Falcon. At 6 p.m., a judged “Chewbacca Roar Contest,” and close out the night with a special screening of “Rogue One.” Free. 972-8255.
Payette First Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Beer of the Day specials, food truck, music by Boise Rock School, Belinda Bowler, Edmond Dantes, others. Twenty percent of beer sales will go to The Community Center in Anser Charter School’s name. 344-0011.
Fettuccine Forum “Singing Their Story — A Tribute To The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Jim Cockey, noted Idaho composer, shares his process and experiences while composing “Sacred Land,” a piece created for the Boise Philharmonic in honor of the original Native American people of the Boise Valley. Cockey will feature musical excerpts from the composition’s four movements as well as relate his experience working with Native American music prior to the project. Free. 608-7041.
Book Folding: Mother’s Day: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Create a work of art by folding a vase and decorating it with paper flowers. Books and flowers provided. 972-8300.
Culinary Walkabout: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Twenty five local chefs prepare culinary delights ranging from appetizers to desserts. Also, silent and live auctions, no-host bar, People’s Choice awards for favorite food item and best decorated booth, and photo booth. A highlight of the evening will be the drawing for a featured tiny house designed by Brian Crabb, lead designer for the television series “Tiny House Nation,” and built by local students. Benefits Metro Meals on Wheels. $75 general, $20 students. metromealsonwheels.net/culinary-walkabout.
“The Black Zone” screening: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. Documentary by Grace Baek covers her decade-long journey following workers in a covert and daring medical relief program as they struggle to provide aid amidst war atrocities inside the jungles of Burma. Followed by a Q&A with local St. Luke’s ER doctor Chuck Washington, who travels with colleagues to Myanmar every year to train medics so they can help impoverished citizens without medical care. $15 in advance or at the door.
An Evening with David James Duncan: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Featured author will tell about some river adventures, writings, fish stories, friendships, conservation victories, great films and “one lousy Hollywood movie” inspired in whole or in part by “The River Why.” Free. readmetv.com.
Idaho Interfaith Roundtable Against Hunger: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6200 N. Garrett St. Spring public meeting will feature “ALICE” — Idahoans who are “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” Nora Carpenter, president and CEO of the United Way of Treasure Valley, will present the realities for individuals and families who work hard and earn incomes above poverty level but not enough to cover a basic household budget of housing, child care, food, transportation and health care. Opportunity will be given for discussion, strategizing and community building. Free. Darcy James, 345-1598; iirah.org.
Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurte: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. Multi-instrumentalist duo. $14 each ($15 door), $25 for two, $10 children 12 and younger, advance at 345-3441, fpcboise.org.
Marcus Eaton: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $25 general, $30 preferred. eventbrite.com. $32 and $37 at the door.
May 5
Terra Nativa wine tasting: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, Rosauers Supermarket, 2986 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. Free. 287-9208.
Micky and The Motorcars: 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, Tylor and The Train Robbers. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
May 6
Wabi Sabi Yard Sale: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, 286 S.E. 4th St., Ontario. Wabi Sabi is appreciation of the beauty of things new or used. (541) 889-8691.
Ada Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, 10080 W. Secreteriat St., Boise.
Catholic Women’s League of St. Paul’s Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 510 W. Roosevelt Ave., Nampa. Proceeds will be donated to the parish project of building a new events center. 899-7000.
Idaho Helping Hand Pet Walk and Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Proceeds benefit the Idaho Helping Hand Fund, Meridian Valley Humane Society Canine Rescue, Helping Idaho Dogs and Pet Peace of Mind. Dogs welcome. Registration is $30; $35 after Monday, May 1. idahohelpinghandfund.com.
Equine Trail Course Challenge: Register at 9 a.m. and start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 6630 Western Riding Club Lane, Boise. Contact Jill at (210) 823-2873.
Bug Zoo Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, Ketchum. More than 35 species of insects, reptiles and more; kids’ activity table with photo ops and cockroach races; food available for purchase. $5 general, $3 children 5-18, free for ages 4 and younger. (208) 726-9358, sbgarden.org.
Free Comic Book Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Comics available for all ages, from Archie to Avengers to Pokémon. One per person, while supplies last. 972-8200.
North End Spring Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, North End Artisans Market, North Robbins Road, Boise. Local, handmade and unique items. Free.
Wine and Art in the Park: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Marsing Island Park, Idaho 55 on the Snake River. Wine, music, food vendors, Birds of Prey exhibit, more. Free.
Tour de Fashion: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Boise. Northwest stylist and fashion blogger Tanya Carnahan (aka Style Spy Girl) has launched a series of ladies-only, fashion-inspired bike tours, designed for women who want to explore the dozens of local boutiques in Downtown Boise. $25. For participating shops and boutiques: stylespygirl.com.
Boise State Auction Gala: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Hosted by the Bronco Athletic Association and the Boise State Alumni Association. Benefits student-athletes and alumni legacy scholarship recipients. $250 at boisestateauction.com. Online auction at boisestateauction.afrogs.org.
I Heart Treasure Valley: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Features international evangelist and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic from Life Without Limbs. Free. ihearttreasurevalley.com.
Leif Vollebekk: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Molly Burch. $12. eventbrite.com.
John Clifton Blues Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $13 general, $16 preferred. eventbrite.com. $18 and $21 at the door.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
Micky and The Motorcars: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $20. whiskeyjacques.com.
May 7
Boise’s Got Faith Event: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Features a 5k walk/run, a kids’ “crazy sock” fun run, silent auction, entertainment, food, bounce houses, children’s activities, more. Proceeds benefit the families of 4-year-old Lily King and 5-year-old Ryan Crawford to help with expenses related to their battles with childhood cancer. $30 general, $20 children. robiesgotfaith.org.
Art for All: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Meriwether Cider Company, 5242 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Enjoy a glass of cider while gathering art from local artists. meriwethercider.com.
Vieux Farka Toure: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Afrosonics. $15. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $18 at the door.
E-40: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
May 8
Acid Mothers Temple: 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Babylon, Ealdor Bealu. $10. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624, or at the door.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, 854 Fulton St. “The Rabbit in the Moon” by Dwayne Blackaller and Matthew Cameron Clark. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
May 9
Okilly Dokilly: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Beatallica. $14. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $16 at the door.
Son Volt: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Sold out.
Stories Worth Telling: From the Trail: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Invites hikers of all levels to share stories of their outdoor adventures. Learn about the 52-hike challenge and swap stories to inspire your next trek. 972-8320.
May 10
Senior Soiree: Tea Bingo: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Learn a little more about the health benefits, customs, history, production and best brewing practices of tea. A sampling of a variety of teas provided. 972-8320.
Flogging Molly: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The White Buffalo. $38. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
May 11
Boise Technology Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Technology demonstrations, proven leadership strategies, innovative ideas and key initiatives that are critical to business success. Meet and hear from Idaho’s business leaders. fisherstech.com/techshow.
Booth Marian Pritchett Daffodil Tea: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Luncheon benefits the Booth Marian Pritchett School. $40. 383-4235, boothdaffodiltea.com.
2017 Idaho Mental Health Awareness Month Proclamation: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Lincoln Auditorium, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Presented by Lt. Gov. Brad Little. Also, several speakers will talk about how mental health challenges have affected their lives, Division of Behavioral Health Administrator Ross Edmunds will present the first ever Voice of Idaho Award, and artwork will be displayed in the 1st floor rotunda all day. The display will then move to the lobby of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Central Office building for the duration of May.
Idaho Botanical Garden Plant Sale for members: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Terra Nativa wine tasting: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, DaVinci’s Italian Restaurant, 190 E. State St., Eagle. Free. 939-2500.
May 12
National Public Gardens Day: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Any leftover plants from the members-only plant sale on Thursday, May 11, will be available. Free admission. idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Dig Into Idaho Geology: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Free mineral for each child, museum mini-tours, geode-cracking for kids from 3 to 5 p.m., lecture by Terry Maley at 7 p.m. In addition, the Idaho Botanical Garden is celebrating National Public Gardens Day, and the back gate of the IBG will be open so people can stroll between both venues. Free. idahomuseum.org.
Family Fun Day: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Treasure Valley Community College, 205 S. 6th Ave., Caldwell. Vendor fair, jump houses, spin art, face painting, barbecue, cake walk, and 103.5 Kiss FM will be giving away Boise Music Festival tickets. Free. 455-6834.
Ladies Night Out Spring Hair and Fashion Show: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, Paul Mitchell The School Boise, 1270 S. Vinnell Way. Adult and kids fashions, jewelry and clothing vendors, DJ, drinks and appetizers, hair and makeup demonstrations, door prizes, raffles. $10 general, $5 children 12 and younger, at the door. 375-0190.
Four: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Four saxophone players play jazz favorites along with custom compositions. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Testament: 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Sepultura, Prong. $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
May 13
Komen Boise Race for the Cure: Registration opens at 7 a.m. with races at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Albertsons Headquarters, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Non-competitive 5k and 1-mile run/walk. komenidahomontana.org.
American Civil War Living History Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Eagle Island State Park, 4000 W. Hatchery Road. Civil War reenactors from the Idaho Civil War Volunteers, hands-on displays and demonstrations, fashion show, exhibits. Free, but $5 state park fee per vehicle. 841-8784.
Foothills Family Day: Sheep in the Foothills: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center, 3188 Sunset Peak Road, Boise. Monthly nature program with speakers, crafts, activities, interpretive stations, and the backyard is always open to explore. Free. 493-2530, bee.cityofboise.org/foothills.
International Migratory Bird Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise. Family activities, hands-on art projects, guided birding walks, live raptor presentations. Regular admission applies: $7 general, $6 seniors, $5 children 4-16. Free for ages younger than 4 and members. 362-8687, peregrinefund.org/world-center.
Caldwell Model Railroad Club Train Day Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 809 Dearborn St., Caldwell. Special trains for children on display and running, scavenger hunt, drinks and snacks. Donations accepted. Free. cmrchs.org/openhouse.html.
Roaring Springs Waterpark Opening Day: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 (weather permitting), 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. 884-8842, roaringsprings.com
First Responders in the Park: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Caldwell Memorial Park, 618 Irving St. Meet the men and women who protect and serve the community and country. Also, food, demonstrations and a special performance by Ballet Folklorico. Free.
Ada County 4-H Benefit Dinner: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Dinner, drinks, live auction, raffles. $30 per person or $50 per couple. 287-5900, adacounty4-h.blogspot.com.
Boise Blues Society 25th Year CD Release Party: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. New CD compilation, Blues Gems from the Gem State, features 18 local blues bands and artists, and this party will include live performances by eight of those groups. $10 per person, $15 pair of tickets. bbs25.eventbrite.com.
May 14
Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $28.50, $33.50 and $153.50 (VIP). TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
May 15
History of Barber: 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Historian Barbara Perry Bauer reveals the story of Barber, Idaho, a company town lost to time. 972-8200.
May 16
Palouse Jazz Project: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $12 general, $16 preferred. eventbrite.com. $17 and $21 at the door.
Y&T: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $18 day of show.
May 17
Terra Nativa wine tasting: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Whole Foods Market, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise. Free. 287-4600.
May 18
BFD (Bud Gudmundson, Fonny Davidson and Divit Cardoza): 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Nampa Smiles Terrace, 3rd floor, Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S. Free outdoor concert. 468-4474.
Rumi Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Evening of poetry, conversation, Persian desserts and tea to celebrate the life and work of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, the 13th century Persian poet and mystic philosopher whose writing continues to be studied and honored worldwide. Attendees are welcome to bring a Rumi poem to share. 972-8200.
Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $40 and $44. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Blue October: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $30 day of show.
May 19
Hillfolk Noir Album Release Show: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. With Mike Coykendall and Curtis/Sutton and The Scavengers. $12. eventbrite. $15 at the door.
Walk For Wishes: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, Axiom Fitness, 801 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. No registration fee. Participants are asked to fundraise $100 or more to receive a commemorative T-shirt. Register at site.wish.org/WFWBoise2017.
208 ensemble: 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. “Past is Present,” the third installment of the 2016-17 season, explores the intersection of antique and contemporary art. $12 through April 30, $15 after. eventbrite.com.
Paranormal Investigation: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, May 19, Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. The International Paranormal Reporting Group use equipment and knowledge to attempt to connect with inmates and guards of the past. Participants are welcome to bring cameras. $35. eventbrite.com. 18 and up.
May 20
Famous Idaho Potato Marathon: Saturday, May 20, with the marathon and half marathon starting at 7 a.m. at Lucky Peak State Park, and the 10k and 5k at 10 a.m. at Albertsons Headquarters. Individual fees are $40-$85; teams $35-$75. Fees increase May 15. Email racedirector@ymcatvidaho.org, call 344-5502, ext. 280, or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
Owyhee County Fossils: Meet at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, to register. Trip departs at 8 a.m. Steve Cox will lead a field trip to some favorite fossil stops in Owyhee County: Algal Reef, Horse Hill Beach, Chalk Hills/Glenns Ferry Formations and more. $15 general, $10 museum members. No preregistration needed. 853-1678, idahomuseum.org.
Cycle for Independence: Metric century starts at 8 a.m., 25-mile at 9 a.m. and 10-mile at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Riverglen High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise. Fundraiser for the National Federation of the Blind of Idaho, Treasure Valley Chapter. $25 for 10-mile, $35 for 25-mile or metric century. Preregistration ends Tuesday, May 16. On-site registration available on race day. cycleforindependence.org.
JDRF One Walk: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Benefits type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Free; fundraising based. walk.jdrf.org/idaho.
Paws in the Park: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Storey Bark Park, 430 E. Watertower Lane, Meridian. Dog-related exhibits/services, canine demos, dogs for adoption, music, food, prizes, more. Free. 489-0538, meridiancity.org/events.
Sports Cards and Collectibles Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Sports cards, entertainment cards, memorabilia and collectibles. Hosted by Jerry’s Rookie Shop. Free.
Donnelly Fire Department Community BBQ and Auction: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 244 W. Roseberry, Donnelly. $8 general, $4 children 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.
Exchange Club Parade America: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Nampa. Begins at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School. Follows a route on 12th Avenue Road to 7th Street South, to 16th Avenue South, ending near Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado. Applications due Monday, May 15. Register at cityofnampa.us/parade.
Paint the Town 2017 Kickoff Event: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Sherwin Williams, 2680 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. NeighborWorks Boise’s program, Paint the Town, celebrates 35 years of beautifying homes and neighborhoods with food, entertainment and activities for the whole family. Also, volunteer painters can pick up their painting supplies. 258-6222, nwboise.org.
Sing Along with Don Ritchey: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Don Ritchey is bringing his guitar to sing family favorites. 972-8200.
Bike Rodeo: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Closed parking lot with eight obstacles, supervised by a uniformed Boise Police officer who will be teaching proper cycling techniques. 972-8300.
Oinkari Sagardotegi Dinner: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, The Basque Center, 601 Grove St., Boise. Traditional Basque sagardotegi (ciderhouse) fare, unlimited cider and/or beer, entertainment by Oinkari Basque Dancer, raffles. $50. oinkari.org/sagardotegi.
Odesza: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $40 day of show.
May 21
Theatrework’s “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School”: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Recommended for grades K-5. $6.50, all ages require a ticket. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Art Song Recital: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Join Opera Idaho’s Resident Company singers in this series of recitals dedicated to the form of under-produced music called art songs. These non-staged songs often incorporate well-known poems and seasonal themes with complex music and piano. Free. 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $31.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $32 day of show.
May 22
Andy T Band w/Alabama Mike: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $15. eventbrite.com.
May 23
Adult Coloring Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Coloring sheets, markers, colored pencils and crayons provided. Adults only. 972-8340.
Foxygen: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
May 24
Book launch and signing: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Barber Park Education and Event Center, 4049 Eckert Road, Boise. Ernest J. Lombard will be signing his book “Life-A-Tecture: Build an Experience Driven Life.” Books at this event are limited edition hardcovers. 367-1701.
Joseph: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Portion of the proceeds to benefit the Idaho Youth Ranch. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $22 day of show.
May 25
Historical Idaho Women Stories and Folksongs: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Teens and adults are invited to hear Tracy Morrison, singer, songwriter, and storyteller, share stories and songs about Idaho women in history. 972-8200.
The 5 Browns: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free tickets at the Morrison Center Box Office (four ticket limit).
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
May 26
The Hustle Gang Tour: 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Grammy-award winning rapper, actor and Grand Hustle Records founder Tip “T.I.” Harris will introduce his new line-up of artists signed to his label. $42.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $45 day of show.
May 27
SoMo: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $25 day of show.
May 29
Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, Veteran’s Loop of Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St. N., Nampa. 468-5797.
The Shins: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. Special guests: Built to Spill. $36.50 and $47. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $42 and $52 day of show.
