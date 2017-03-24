Big April Calendar: Egg hunts, farmers markets, garden classes

In addition to the typical signals that the seasons are changing, there are also several Read Me Treasure Valley events continuing through mid-April and the Gene Harris Jazz Festival early next month. Take the kids to the Regional Regatta for Radio-Controlled Sailboats on ParkCenter Pond, or go see the Lunafest film festival at The Flicks.
Easter
Easter for Families: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, BridgeTower Community Center Clubhouse, 2425 Pride Crossing, Meridian. Family-building event with games, crafts, music and the story of Jesus’ resurrection. Free. Register at tinyurl.com/coceaster4you2017.
Eagle Trail EggXtravaganza: Start times will be staggered every 20 minutes, so drop in anytime between 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, North Channel Center, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle. Search for eggs along the paths and trails of Eagle. Also, prizes, activity booths and games. Free. 489-8789.
Easter EGGstravaganza: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Egg scrambles, face painting, special enrichments for the animals, more family activities and, of course, the zoo. $7 general, $4.50 seniors, $4.25 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
Boise Treasure Valley Sea Hawkers’ Easter Egg Hunt: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Canned food donations benefit the City Light Home for Women and Children. Free. 343-2389.
Spring Fling Egg Hunt: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, O’Connor Field House, 2200 Blaine St., Caldwell. Scavenger hunt, games, live DJ, family karaoke, inflatables, entertainment, more. Free. 353-2678.
Easter Egg Drop: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Cathedral of the Rockies — Amity Campus, 4464 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise. For grades 6 and younger. Free. 362-2168.
Eggventure Hunt: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Life Church, 3225 E. Commercial Court, Meridian. Inflatable obstacle courses and slides, bounce houses, rock wall, bubble soccer and giveaways. For ages up to 11 years old. Free. 658-8800.
Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt: Registration at 7:45 p.m. and start at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Engage Boise, 270 E. Pennsylvania St., Boise. For ages up to 12 years old (two separate age brackets). Free. 336-1925.
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. For ages 13-17. Bring own flashlight. $3 per person. 468-5858.
Farmers Markets
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 1 through Dec. 23, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 through Dec. 16, 8th Street — Main to State streets, Boise. 345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 29 through Sept. 30, Kuna City Park (Col. Bernard Fisher Veterans Memorial Park), 201 W. Main St. No market Aug. 5 during Kuna Days. 922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 29 through Oct. 28, Longbranch parking lot, 13th and Front streets. 461-4807, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Books
Read Me Treasure Valley: This year’s book is David James Duncan’s “The River Why.” For the full list of events, go to readmetv.com. All events are free.
▪ Saturday, April 1: Literature and the Environment, 1:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Scott Knickerbocker, associate professor of English and environmental studies at the College of Idaho, will explore how Henry David Thoreau, Edward Abbey, Gary Snyder and other authors prod us to consider our own experience of nature and how literary insights on “the wild” shed light on current discussion and debate about wilderness.
▪ Tuesday, April 4: “Trout Grass,” 4 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. Award-winning film by Ed George and Andy Royer that follows the 10,000-mile journey turning bamboo into super-conductive, split-cane fly rod and then, out onto a river.
▪ Wednesday, April 5: Lego/Builders Club, 3:30 p.m., Ada Community Library, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Youth come together and participate in a challenge to build something that lives in the water.
▪ Thursday, April 6: “DamNation,” 6:30 p.m., Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St. Film that explores the sea change in our national attitude from pride in big dams as engineering wonders to growing awareness that our own future is bound to the health of our rivers.
▪ Friday, April 7: River Why Not: The Inevitable Boise River, 6:30 p.m., Boise State on the Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd. Todd Shallat, three-time winner of the Idaho book award and the author of more than a dozen books concerning the cities and the environment, will share insights about the Boise River.
▪ Saturday, April 8: Eagle Hatchery: Snake River Sockeye Salmon Captive Broodstock Program, 2 p.m., Eagle Public Library, 100 N. Stierman Way. Meet staff of the Eagle Fish Hatchery as they provide a review of the Eagle Hatchery Sockeye Captive Broodstock Program.
▪ Thursday, April 13: Fishing for the Good Life: Conservation, Meaning, and Relations in “The River Why,” 7 p.m., Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Gregory McElwain, assistant professor of philosophy and religious studies at the College of Idaho, explores the philosophical themes in the book, including its perspectives on conservation, social relations, spirituality and the search for meaning in the fullest human life.
▪ Friday, April 14: Songs of Early Idaho Waterways, 6 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. Singer/Songwriter Gary Eller of Nampa will share a musical presentation of historic Idaho waterway songs.
▪ Monday, April 17: “Salmon: Running the Gauntlet,” 6:30 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. This documentary, from PBS Nature, illustrates how human behavior has created unnatural circumstances in the life cycle of salmon.
▪ Wednesday, April 19: Your Water Footprint, 7 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Interactive class by the Boise WaterShed Education Center and SUEZ that explores the world’s freshwater availability and water use and introduces the term “water footprint.”
Comedy
Kevin Farley and Marc “Skippy” Price: 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2 (Marc Price only), Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $22 for Saturday, $15 Sunday. 941-2459, liquidboise.com.
Bill Burr: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 (sold out), and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $47 day of show.
Festivals/Fairs
Friends of Boise Public Library Spring Book Sale: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9 (half-off price day), warehouse across for main library, 762 River St., Boise. 972-8247, boisepubliclibrary.org/calendar.
Shore Lodge Culinary Festival: Friday-Sunday, April 7-9, Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St., McCall. Cooking classes, Culinary King of the Mountain Competition, Farmer’s and Fair Trade Market, wine education class, winemaker’s dinner, brunch. Event packages start at $490 per person. (800) 657-6464, shorelodge.com.
Sports Cards and Collectibles Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Sportscard Fanatic, 5459 Glenwood St., Garden City. Vintage and new. Free. 807-4319.
Pickin’ Boise Vintage Show and Artisan Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Vintage, primitives, industrial decor, farmhouse style, upcycled, repurposed, artisan handcrafts, more. $7 admission good all weekend, free for children younger than 12. pastblessingsfarm.com.
Fundraisers
Robert Manwill Artists for Kids Event: Live bidding starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, Payette County Fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd., New Plymouth. Art exhibit and art auction, followed by a community run the next day. Proceeds go into a scholarship fund for Robert’s New Plymouth High School Class of 2019. Robert’s Run at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, New Plymouth High School, 207 Plymouth Ave. $15 registration at 4rhc.org.
Home and Garden
FarWest Garden Center classes: 5728 W. State St., Boise. Free. RSVP to 853-4000. FarWest also offers other gardening classes. For more information on the fees and details for those classes, go to farwestgardencenter.net.
▪ Saturday, April 1: Table Grapes, 10 a.m. Tom Elias, founding member of the Snake River Table Grape Growers Association, presents a class on planting, training and pruning grapes.
▪ Wednesday, April 5: Small Footprint Gardens, 6 p.m. Get ideas for gardening or landscaping a small space.
▪ Saturday, April 8: Welcome to Boise Gardening, 10 a.m. Doreen will take you down the path of basic tips for successful planting and growing in our climate and soil.
▪ Wednesday, April 12: Landscape Design, 6 p.m. Introduction to design of gardens and outdoor living spaces. Learn the basic principles of landscape design — form, function, flow, aesthetics — and will apply those principles to the process of designing a new outdoor garden room.
▪ Saturday, April 22: Tomatoes, 10 a.m. Doreen will share her tips and secrets for healthy plants and bountiful harvests, favorite heirloom selections, good choices for preserving and, of course, the best types for making salsa.
▪ Saturday, April 29: Blueberries, 10 a.m. Dennis Fix, owner of FarWest, will teach you how to grow blueberries in Idaho.
Lawn and landscape classes: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
▪ Wednesday, April 5: Lawn and irrigation with Dave Beck, who is responsible for the care and maintenance of more than 300 acres of turf in city parks.
▪ Wednesday, April 12: Roses and landscape with Andrea Wurtz, master gardener and certified landscape technician.
Madeline George Garden Design Nursery classes: 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or email info@madelinegeorge.com. Learn more at madelinegeorge.com.
▪ Saturday, April 8: Kick off Your Outdoor Pantry: Cool Season Veggies, 11 a.m. Get your garden, tools, timing and tricks you need to start your spring veggie garden early and maximize your success with edibles.
▪ Saturday, April 15: Building Bodacious Borders, 11 a.m. Techniques to design a layered flower bed with structure, color and year-round interest. 11 a.m.
▪ Saturday, April 22: Earth Day Essentials, 11 a.m. Hey There Pollinator: How to Attract Native Pollinators; Get Xerius: Water and Firewise Gardens; Get the Mix Right: Soil Amendments; Planting Perfection: Best Practices.
Music
Hal Ketchum:
▪ 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $18. (541) 889-2844.
▪ 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Opening: Andy Byron, Jimmy Bivens. $28 and $38. 343-1871, americanamusicseries.net.
Performing Arts
Gene Harris Jazz Festival: Wednesday-Friday, April 5-7, Boise. Headline act is Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band (7:30 p.m. April 7). 426-3099, geneharris.boisestate.edu.
Boise Philharmonic: Alexander Mickelthwate and the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, April 7: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ Saturday, April 8: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
▪ Backstage with the Artist, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, April 7, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Free.
Ballet Idaho’s “Peter Pan”: 8 p.m. Friday, April 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Theater
Northwest Nazarene University’s Department of Music “Little Women”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa. $15 general, $10 students, seniors, military. 467-8413, nnu.edu/music.
Puppet Show: April Showers: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. For families with children up to 6 years old. Free. 972-8200.
Boise Little Theater’s “37 Postcards”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, April 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 13 and 20; 2 p.m. April 16 and 22, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Spotlight Theatre’s “High School Musical on Stage”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15, and Wednesday-Friday, April 19-21, Columbia High School, 301 S. Happy Valley Road, Nampa. $12 general, $10 students and seniors, at spotlight-theatre.com or at the door.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Mauritius”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, April 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 20 and 27; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, April 23, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. Student, senior and military discounts on Thursday and Sunday performances. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“Ladies of the Evening”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 14-15, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations: 368-0405.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Clean House”: 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, April 19-May 6; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, April 29 and May 6, 854 Fulton St. $34 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays, $20 matinees, $18 preview (April 20), $16 all student tickets. Pay-what-you-want preview is April 19. 331-9224, Ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Other
Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology opening weekend: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road. Free museum tours, family activities, prizes, more. 368-9876, idahomuseum.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 12:15 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5 and 12, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The Boise State University Department of Accountancy will be offering free income tax preparation through the IRS VITA program to qualified individuals making up to $62,000. Arrive no later than 3 p.m. 972-8200.
Regional Regatta for Radio-Controlled Sailboats: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9, Parkcenter Pond, 385 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise. Hosted by Famous Potatoes Radio Sailing Club. 365-8022, iomusa.org.
April 1
Incredible Age Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Brings new ideas, information, education and recreation, all on behalf of 50- and 60-somethings in late career or early retirement. Free. incredibleageexpo.com.
Books and Barks Celebration: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Bring your dog for games, storytime, photo booth and more. Free.
United Way’s Children’s Book Drive Kick-Off Event: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Barnes and Noble, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. Activities for children and families, including a reading of “Beauty and the Beast,” face painting and storytime with therapy dogs. Free.
Lunafest: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. Showcases nine short films by, for and about women. Benefits the Soroptimist Int’l of Boise and the Breast Cancer Fund. $20, includes after-screening social. lunafest.org/boise0401.
“Stuart Little”: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Joseph Robinette’s play adapted from E.B. White’s classic novel. Free.
Modern Masters: Social hour at 5 p.m. and presentation at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. This year’s event topic is the Eames House, also known as Case Study House No. 8. Lucia Dewey Atwood, director of the Eames Foundation and an Eames granddaughter, will speak about her work with the Getty Center and the Eames Foundation to conserve and preserve the house and landscape. $25 general, $20 Preservation Idaho members, required in advance at preservationidaho.org.
Comedian Orny Adams: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Benefits The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. $35-$300. orny.maxgiving.com.
Idaho Steelheads hockey vs. Colorado Eagles: 7:10 p.m. Saturday, April 1, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
Essential Jazz: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $12 general, $17 preferred. eventbrite.com. $17 and $22 at the door.
The Wind + The Wave: 9 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Allison Pierce. $10. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $12 at the door.
April 2
Alina Kiryayeva: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
The Maine: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Special guests: The Mowgli’s, Beach Weather. $22. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $25 day of show.
Clownvis Presley: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: The LBJ’s featuring Jimmy Vegas. $8. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $10 at the door.
April 4
Nick Schnebelen Band: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $13 general, $16 preferred. eventbrite.com. $18 and $21 at the door.
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades: 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $15 at the door.
April 5
Wham City Comedy: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $10. eventbrite.com.
Garrison Keillor: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. Insight and stories from writer and humorist best known for his live radio variety show, A Prairie Home Companion. $45 and $55. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Special guests: Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru. $28. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
April 6
LLS Art Benefit: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6, The Alaska Building, 1020 W. Main St., Boise. Artists Jessica Tookey, Chi E Shenam Westin, David Day, Byron Shexnayder, Joseph Pacheco, Renae Hill, and Judson Cottrell and photographer Allan R. Ansell will have art available to purchase. Music by The Lost Men (5 to 7 p.m.) and NickNervous (7 to 9 p.m.). Benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 859-0130.
The Fettuccine Forum “How the Greenbelt Saved Boise”: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. David Proctor, author of “Pathway of Dreams: Building the Boise Greenbelt,” discusses how the neglected and polluted Boise River was transformed into the 170 acres and 27 miles of linear park we enjoy today. Free. 608-7041.
“Gimme Shelter”: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. Music by Curtis Stigers, Eilen Jewell, Belinda Bowler, aka Belle, Rebecca Scott, others; art by Mike Rogers and Rachel Teannalach; and a sneak preview of Interfaith Sanctuary’s Idaho Gives music video. Benefits Interfaith Sanctuary. Free.
Fundraiser Concert for Women’s and Children’s Alliance: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Music by Idaho Songwriter’s founder, Steve Eaton, Rob Harding, Deborah Day, Lynda Johnson and Kathy Wilkins. $10 general, $15 preferred. eventbrite.com.
Newsboys: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25, $45 and $100. ICTickets, 442-3232.
Brian Wilson: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55, $73 and $125. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Floating Points: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $17 at the door.
April 7
Las Cafeteras: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. $35 and $65 general, $25 and $55 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $10 and $35 students. (208) 726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.
Zane Williams: 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, Mountain Village Saloon, 250 Eva Falls Ave., Stanley. $10. mountainvillage.com/events.
April 8
Taste and Craft (formerly Taste 208): 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. 55 local and regional vendors serving samples of beer, wine and spirits from Idaho and all over the world. $50 Grand Tasting, $75 VIP. tastecraftevent.com.
Annie Moses Band: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $26-$36. ICTickets, 442-3232.
WOW Spring Fling: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Listener appreciation show with Trent Harmon, Runaway June, Michael Tyler and Seth Ennis. Win tickets with WOW 104.3.
April 9
Boise State University Spring Choral Concert: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Re-Imagining Mozart: Requiem in D Minor with guest soloist Dominic Armstrong. $7 general, $5 seniors, free for children, students w/ID, and BSU faculty, staff and students, at the door.
Judah and The Lion: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
April 11
Spring Wreath Making: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Space and materials limited. Sign up as a family of up to four participants or sign up individually. 972-8320.
Get Outside: Landscaping with Native Plants: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Get inspiration and tips for landscaping with native plants from Ann DeBolt, member of the Idaho Native Plant Society and botanist at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Free. 972-8340.
April 12
Values and Goals: Roadmap or the Rest of Your Life: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Adults aged 50 and older are invited to join Patricia Flanigan and Lynette Adams as they encourage lifelong learning by facilitating four Smart Strategies for Successful Living workshops. agegracefullyidaho.com.
April 13
Readings and Conversations with Lauren Groff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Award-winning and bestselling author of the celebrated short story collection, “Delicate Edible Birds,” as well as the author of three novels. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Local Natives: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $27 day of show.
April 14
Gryphon Piano Trio: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. With clarinetist James Campbell. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
April 15
Fluvial Effects of the Bonneville Flood: Register at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, with a departure at 7:30 a.m. Join Idaho State University’s Paul Link and Ben Crosby on a field trip to examine flood effects from the Bonneville Flood. Bring water and lunch. $10 IMMG members, $15 nonmembers. No registration required. 853-1678, idahomuseum.org.
April 19
Beats Antique: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $24 day of show.
Kyle Kinane: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
April 20
Nonprofit Resource Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Nonprofit organizations and start-ups can get free help finding resources at these monthly drop-in sessions, and learn how to use a searchable database of over 150,000 grant opportunities. A roundtable on Modernizing Strategic Planning for Nonprofits will be held at 4:15 p.m. 972-8200.
Idea of Nature Lecture Series: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Jordan Ballroom, Student Union Building, Boise State University. “ ‘The Ghostly Language of the Ancient Earth’: The Idea of Nature in Deep Time” presented by Scott Ashley, lecturer in medieval history, Newcastle University, U.K. Free reception to follow at 7 p.m. with appetizers. Free. scholarworks.boisestate.edu/ideaofnature. RSVP to ideaofnature@boisestate.edu for the reception.
Micah Stevens Trio: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Nampa Smiles Terrace, 3rd floor, Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S. Free outdoor concert. 468-4474.
“A River Runs Through It” screening: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. Brad Pitt, Tom Skerrit and Craig Sheffer star for director Robert Redford in this adaptation of the novel by Norman Maclean. (PG-13). $12 general, $10 students, at the box office, theflicksboise.com, and at the door (if available).
April 21
Literature for Lunch: 12:10 to 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Discussion of David Wroblewski’s modern take on Hamlet, “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle” Free. 972-8255.
April 22
Week of the Young Children Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Connect with community programs and businesses to learn about summer camps, after-school programs, early literacy, healthy eating, child care, fishing licenses, more. Also, crafts, kids zumba, bicycle rodeo and obstacle courses. Free. idahoaeyc.org/woyc.php.
Chair Affair Gala: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Furniture design competition raises money for design scholarships in the state of Idaho.$25 general, $20 students. interiordesignersofidaho.com.
Serenata Orchestra Beach Night and Silent Auction: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Bridge Event Center, 6200 N. Garrett St., Boise. Silent auction, food, beer and wine (for purchase), activities, music by Willie and the Single Wides. Beach costumes encouraged. $25. Brown Paper Tickets.
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
April 23
Buzzsaw Sharks of Idaho Lecture: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Presented by Leif Tapanila, Idaho State University and Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello. $5 general, free to IMMG members. 571-5720, idahomuseum.org.
The Magic of Pixar: Family Matinee and Discussion: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. All ages are invited to watch “Inside Out.” Movie theater-style popcorn, snacks, and refreshments will be served. Short discussion to follow the screening. Free. 972-8300.
Art Song Recital:2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Join Opera Idaho’s Resident Company singers in this series of recitals dedicated to the form of under-produced music called art songs. These non-staged songs often incorporate well-known poems and seasonal themes with complex music and piano. Free. 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
The Expendables: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Special guests: Rdgldgrn, Tribal Theory. $17.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
Lil’ Wayne: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $55 first 200 tickets sold, $65 second 200, $75 general, $125 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9489.
April 24
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, 854 Fulton St. “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
April 25
Cherish the Ladies: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Stories Worth Telling: Tattoo Stories: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. Explore the diverse stories behind tattoos and share your own tattoo origin story. Examine common design elements and create your own tattoo graphic. Free. 972-8320.
April 26
Granger Smith: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Earl Dibbles Jr. $18. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
April 27
Opera Idaho Operatini: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Opera in a relaxed setting with a specially designed martini based on the upcoming opera. $20 per person, $35 per couple, does not include martini. Brown Paper Tickets.
Johnny Mathis: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
April 28
Idaho State Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting: 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. State Controller Brandon D. Woolf will lead the celebration. Arbor Day photo contest winners will receive awards for their winning images. Concludes with the planting of a Kwanzan cherry tree at Capitol Park located just south of the Statehouse. Free.
▪ Idaho Forest Products Commission will give away free Blue Spruce seedlings Friday, April 28, at Home Depot and Mountain West Banks locations, Boise Co-op, Whole Foods and other locations. Check idahoforests.org for all locations.
Women of the World: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Mentored by Bobbie McFerrin, these four women from Italy, Japan, Haiti and India blend their voices in over 29 languages in a capella arrangements from across the globe. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
April 29
Experience Idaho: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Introduces newcomers and native Idahoans to products, services and activities that they can experience in their own state. $6 admission, free for children 6 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Family Pet Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Pet products and services, traditional family pets, exotic animals, food samples, face painting, more. $6 admission, free for children 6 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Girl’s Day Out Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Lifestyle event features all the needs and interests of women under one roof, celebrating women in all walks of life. $6 admission, free for children 6 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Kids Fun Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Kids activity zone, face painting, bounce house, petting zoo, reptile exhibit, games, more. $6 admission, free for children 6 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Idaho Native Plant Society sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. idahonativeplants.org/pahove.
Bastille: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35 and $45. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
April 30
Pooch Pageant: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S. Vista Ave. Doggie beauty pageant with two categories: natural and glitz. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. Go to poochpageant.org for contestant applications and to register as a spectator.
Chris Tomlin: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Special guests Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC and Jason Barton. $15-$69.75. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
Chance the Rapper: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.59 and $59.50. ICTickets, 442-3232.
