Body found of one of 4 missing hunters who crashed in Selway River

The body of Reece Rollins, one of four hunters who went missing after an early-morning crash into the Selway River in May, was found Tuesday night, his family confirmed with the Idaho Statesman.

His stepsister Taylie Hammack initially posted the news on the "Finding Reece Rollins" Facebook page.

"They found him last night. The Forest Service was the one who found him ... (the body) was 45 miles down the river from where the accident happened," Hammack told the Statesman.

Hammack said dental records and Rollins' tattoo confirmed his identity and the family was informed Wednesday.

"While we are grateful that we get to bring Reece home, our hearts are broken, both for the loss of Reece and for the families that are still waiting to find their loved ones," Reece's father, Albert Rollins, told the Statesman in an email. "If closure ever comes, it won’t be until all of the young men are able to be returned home with their families as well. Our desire from the beginning was to find all four young men and that remains our plan."

Rollins, 21, of Terrebonne, Oregon, was on a bear-hunting trip with five others in the Bitterroot wilderness. They were out in the middle of the night because they heard wolves and left camp to go hunt them, Rollins' father told the Statesman, and that's when their Suburban rolled into the river.

The three hunters who remain missing are Koby J. Clark, 21, of Bozeman, Montana; and brothers Raymond P. Ferrieri, 24, and Jesse A. Ferrieri, 21, both of Mahapac Falls, New York.

Two other men in the truck, Georgians Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis, ages unknown, escaped the swift river and are home.

Hammack said she and her family are going to help authorities search for the three remaining hunters.

"It still doesn’t seem real yet," Hammack said. “But we are going back out with the search crew … to find the other boys."

In his email to the Statesman, Albert Rollins said he wants to remember his son for many things, among them his "big smile."

"There’s so much to say about Reece," he wrote. "... He wasn’t afraid to go after what he wanted. He was living his dream. He was the best son a father could ask for. He loved God, life, the outdoors, his family and his many friends. Everything he did he did so well and I am so very proud to be his father."