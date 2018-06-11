Boise man dead after altercation near Idaho Center parking lot

A Boise man has died after a physical altercation broke out early Saturday morning near the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, according to a Nampa Police press release.
The man was identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Pedro A. Fernandez-Ramirez.
A physical fight was reported by Nampa Police working a security detail for the event at 2:15 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they could see subjects actively fighting. One of the subjects didn’t comply with officers’ commands to stop fighting, so an officer deployed his Taser, according to the release.
The subject who was tasered was detained.
Fernandez-Ramirez was found unresponsive on the ground. Medical personnel from the Nampa Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics responded to administer medical aid to him, and was transported to a Boise hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The cause of death of the 24-year-old man is unknown. The man who was detained was taken to the police department for an interview. Officers also spoke with several witnesses on scene. The man, who has not been identified by police, was ultimately released from police custody, pending further investigation, according to the release.
The bands Banda El Recodo and Los Tucanes De Tijuana were playing at the venue until 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Nampa Police Department is requesting any witnesses to the incident to call the department 208-475-5724 or call Crimestoppers (208-343-COPS).
