Boise council wants fellow member, developer Ludwig to change Central Addition project

The Boise City Council on Tuesday asked fellow council member Scot Ludwig to come back to them in July after exploring ways to rework the two-building project he wants to build on the corner of 5th and Broad streets in the Central Addition neighborhood.
A sky bridge that would connect the two towers across Broad Street is the main feature of the project the council wants Ludwig to re-evaluate. Councilwoman Elaine Clegg, especially, expressed some heartburn over the fact that the sky bridge would cover up public space above the street to primarily benefit private residents and other users of the building.
The sky bridge quickly became a point of controversy almost as soon as Ludwig's team filed paperwork for the project. Critics say it is out of keeping with the surrounding area.
Ludwig did not take part in the hearing on his project. In fact, he did not attend any of the council's functions Tuesday because, he said, he didn't want to improperly influence his fellow council members. Opponents of his project worried that, even though he didn't vote on the project, his relationship with the rest of the council would influence them inappropriately.
Ludwig's representatives said the sky bridge is necessary because it connects the first several floors of parking in the building south of Broad Street to two floors of parking in the north building. Council President Lauren McLean wondered if Ludwig could simply remove the parking in the north building and eliminate the bridge.
That would reduce the project's total parking capacity by about 120 spaces, but it would leave more than enough spaces for the project itself. Ludwig's representatives said he wanted to provide extra parking spaces for the public to use when they visit businesses in the Central Addtion, Downtown to the north or Julia Davis Park to the south.
The council also asked Ludwig's team to consider adding more ground-floor retail space on the 5th Street side of the south building and commit to substituting homes in the buildings in place of the offices he originally planned.
In March, Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission denied Ludwig's project. Commissioners said the nine-story south building would be too tall for the area. They pointed to the Central Addition Master Plan, which calls for buildings of no more than six stories on the lot where the south building would be located.
But Ludwig and his team pointed out that the master plan was written to allow flexibility and not meant as a strict set of rules. They argued that his project would fulfill more of the goals of the plan than it flaunts. City Council members agreed with them on that point.
