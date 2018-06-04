Idaho man hit, killed by oncoming train near Weiser

A 27-year-old Nampa man was hit and killed by an oncoming train Sunday about 18 miles west of Weiser, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release.
Jorge Perez was reportedly walking on the railroad tracks back to where we was camped when he was hit. He died at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
"The Washington County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to use caution and be aware of your surroundings when around railroad tracks," the release stated. "The railroad tracks are private property, and you should not be on them."
