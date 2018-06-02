Hang glider crashes during Mountain Home air show

A hang glider crashed Saturday during the Gunfighter Skies Air & Space Celebration at Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Boise photographer Bernie Deyo tweeted that the pilot hit the ground hard on the west side of the air base. Military personnel responded to provide medical assistance.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a base spokeswoman said she could not yet provide any details on the accident.
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said it was not involved and that the situation was being handled by the Air Force.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are released.
Comments