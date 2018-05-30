Rocky Mountain classroom evacuated; traces of slightly toxic chemical found

A portable classroom at Rocky Mountain High School had to be evacuated late Wednesday morning and a hazmat team was called in after a pair of students and a teacher said they were nauseous, West Ada School District spokesperson Eric Exline said.
The hazmat team found Freon, a slightly toxic compound used in cooling systems, in the air. Twenty-five students were cleared out of the classroom, Exline said. The portable building is one of seven at the school.
Exline said the teacher also might have felt sick because of a recent bout with the flu.
Maintenance is working on fixing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the room, as it is the only system that could have produced the Freon, Exline said.
Exline said it is likely the room won't be used for the rest of the school year, which ends Friday.
Comments