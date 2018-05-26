Idaho native imprisoned in Venezuela since 2016 to be released Saturday

An Idaho native who has been held prisoner in Venezuela for two years will be released Saturday and reunited with his family.
President Donald Trump said Holt will return to the United States at around 7 p.m.
Josh Holt, 26, most recently lived in Utah but is originally from Pocatello, according to EastIdahoNews.com. He traveled to Venezuela to meet his eventual wife, Thamy, a woman he met taking online Spanish lessons after returning from his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission, EastIdahoNews.com reports.
The Holts were arrested by Venezuelan authorities in 2016 for supposedly keeping weapons in her home, a claim that Josh Holt has denied .
The Salt Lake Tribune wrote that, "(Holt's) family has denied the accusations and believe the Venezuelan government is holding Holt and his wife to bargain with the U.S., which has imposed economic sanctions on the country."
Utah Senator Orrin Hatch released a statement announcing the release of both Josh and his wife, Thamy.
"Over the last two years, I've worked with two Presidential administrations, countless diplomatic contacts, ambassadors from all over the world, a network of contacts in Venezuela, and President Maduro himself," Hatch wrote. "... And I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh and his sweet, long suffering family in Riverton."
