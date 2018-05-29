Across the U.S., reports of tick-borne illness are rising. Here's what's happening in Idaho.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that, across the U.S., the number of reported tick-borne diseases has skyrocketed. So what has that meant for Idaho?

The CDC reported in the past 13 years, the number of reported tick-borne illnesses more than doubled to 48,000 in 2016. That report, coupled with accounts from across the country of mass tick infestations and strange diseases, has some worried.

However, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data show that reports of tick-borne diseases remain incredibly low in our state, bucking the national trend.

Between 2004 and 2016, the most recent year available, Idaho saw 186 reports of tick-borne illness — the eighth lowest number of any state. By contrast, some New England states had as many as 73,000 reports in the same time period.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lyme disease, perhaps the best-known disease carried by ticks, isn't an issue here. The ticks that carry it don't live in Idaho.

SHARE COPY LINK Three-year-old Evelyn Lewis was unable to stand in mid-May, but her parents couldn't figure out why. After a trip to the doctor's office turned up a tick in the toddler's hair and a diagnosis of tick paralysis, her symptoms disappeared. Amanda Lewis

"Cases of Lyme disease in Idaho mostly occur in people who traveled to other areas of the country where infected ticks have been found," said IDHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr.

What Idahoans do have to be careful of is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, tick-borne relapsing fever and tularemia, Forbing-Orr said. IDHW tracks annual reports of each.

In 2016, Idahoans reported zero cases of relapsing fever, down from a high of five reported cases in the early 1990s and three annual reports in the mid-2000s.

Similarly, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever hit an all-time high in 2006, when Idahoans reported 14 instances of the disease, sending the state's rate of infection per 100,000 people slightly higher than the national average. Reports of that disease have followed national trends for several years, with seven instances of RMSF reported in Idaho in 2016. Still, the rate of infection fell far below the national average.

In recent years, reports of tularemia have been slightly more numerous and consistent, though the highest number of reports IDHW has ever received is three in one year.

Ticks are most active from May through July, though the CDC warns it's difficult to gauge disease risk year-by-year since tick populations frequently change depending on temperature, humidity and available hosts.

On social media, Boiseans are already reporting tick sightings after spending time in the Foothills, at local parks and walking pets through residential areas. But that doesn't necessarily translate to tick-borne illness.

"We don’t track tick bites, because a bite, in and of itself, is not reportable," said Forbing-Orr. "And most people don’t seek treatment unless the bite develops into a rash or another symptom of a tick-borne disease."

IDHW offers several suggestions to reduce your likelihood of contracting a tick-borne illness: