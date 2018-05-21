Eagle firefighters rescue beaver in bind, latest of several unusual rescues in Valley

An Eagle resident who went out to do some gardening Sunday morning discovered a wild animal in distress: a beaver stuck in steel fencing, an Eagle Fire Department spokesman said.

The department tweeted photos of their rescue of the beaver.

Eagle Firefighters rescue a beaver stuck in fence. pic.twitter.com/xkzqsIwk7R — Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) May 20, 2018

Firefighters were called to a house on Shearson Drive just before 9 a.m., Battlion Chief Nevil Humphreys said. The beaver appeared to be trying to return to a nearby creek but he couldn't get his rear end through the fence, he said.

"The tail of the beaver was facing them," Humphreys said. "He was a big boy, too, trying to get through that little opening in the fence."

That made the rescue a little easier. The beaver hissed but wasn't in a position to attack or bite firefighters called to help free him.

Firefighters used a Halligan bar and lashing to pull the bars apart enough that they could push the animal through to the other side. It only took a few minutes.

"He went through, turned around and sat on his tail. He just sat there and looked at everybody," Humphreys said. "We figured he was really tired ... or he didn't want to turn his back."

Humphreys said he's been with the department 25 years, and it was the first beaver rescue he'd been on. He noted the department did use chainsaws to rescue a horse that had fallen through ice in pool last winter.

The beaver rescue is one of several unusual animal rescues in recent weeks by local firefighters:

Middleton firefighters used lithium grease to rescue a cow named Dixie that got stuck between two trees in a pasture, an Ada County Paramedic battalion chief worked with Meridian firefighters to get a wayward bull named Ricky back to his home pasture, and Boise firefighters used a cellphone to record a mama duck's quacks to draw her ducklings out of a pipe to safety.

