4 accused of killing Payette man; 3 in custody in E. Oregon

An Idaho man was shot to death outside a house north of Ontario on Wednesday night, and three people have been arrested in the killing, according to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe.
A fourth suspect remains at large.
Douglas Madrid, 54, of Payette, was killed in the 4400 block of Oregon 201. He was shot in the head, Goldthorpe said.
"All our information said they knew each other, and it was a disagreement about money," Goldthorpe said.
He said investigators have evidence that the act was premeditated. They don't have any evidence that it was drug-related, though that was a suspicion. It is not believed to be gang-related.
The shooting occurred after dark. Witnesses reported hearing one shot fired.
The three people arrested were Sean Prokop, 29, of Ontario; Sara Carter, 25, of Ontario; and Ryan Macias, 24, of Ontario.
All face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and unlawful use of a weapon. They will go before a grand jury next week, Goldthorpe said.
Investigators are looking for Matthew Thomas Jaggi, 22, of Parma.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
Comments