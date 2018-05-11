Reward offered for information on who caused $50,000 in damage at Oregon cemetery

A trio of organizations are offering $2,250 for information leading to the capture of criminals who vandalized more than 40 gravestones in an Oregon cemetery.
The Argus Observer reports that between 40 and 50 headstones were damaged May 2 at the Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. The damage, estimated to cost more than $50,000, ranged from being, "destroyed, left on the ground in chunks and dust. Others were toppled. Memorial benches were shattered," according to the Malheur Enterprise.
Insurance will not cover the damages, according to The Cemetery Association of Oregon.
The Three Rivers Crimestoppers ($1,000) and OM Stone ($250) are joining The Cemetery Association of Oregon ($1,000) in offering a $2,250 reward for information.
Under Oregon law, abuse of a memorial to the dead carries a maximum fine of $50,000, according to the cemetery association.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help repay the cost of damages. It has raised about $800 of its $10,000 goal. An account has also been setup at the Nyssa Branch of the Umpqua Bank under the name of Hilltop Memorial Cemetery Restoration, where donations may be made at any branch or mailed to: 217 Main Street, Nyssa OR 97913.
