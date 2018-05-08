Albertsons advances plans for 5 new Ada County stores. A sixth will be remodeled

The ParkCenter Albertsons is ready for a makeover that will bring a new Starbucks kiosk, new check stands and cold cases, and an expanded salad bar. The remodel comes as Albertsons is adding stores across Ada County.
The $230,000 remodel will include new floor tiles and lass doors in the dairy section of the store at 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Albertsons spokeswoman Kathy Holland said.
“Since 2013, we have made investment in the Treasure Valley a top priority and have remodeled all of our Albertsons stores here to ensure our customers have an exceptional and modern shopping experience,” Holland said.
A permit to begin work at the 50,000-square-foot store was issued late last month by the city of Boise.
Albertsons now has 17 stores in Ada County and four in Canyon County.
A new store with 63,000 square feet is scheduled to open in June at West Beacon Street and South Grant Avenue. It replaces the Broadway Avenue store that had served the Boise State University neighborhood since 1959, before it was demolished last month. It will feature in-store dining and a taproom. It’s the first new store in Idaho since 1999.
A former Shopko store at Fairview and Eagle roads in Meridian is being remodeled, too. It will carry the Market Street Idaho banner, the first for Albertsons in the state. The store, with 100,000 square feet, will emphasize fresh products. It is scheduled to open in late fall.
The company plans to hire 400 to 500 workers for those two stores, Holland said.
She said an additional 300 to 500 workers will be needed for these three planned stores:
▪ One is slated for Star, at the western edge of Ada County. The store will be built on a 12-acre parcel on State Street, near Can-Ada Road.
▪ One will be built on an 11-acre parcel in the Barber Valley, near Marianne Williams Park at ParkCenter Boulevard and East Warm Springs Avenue.
▪ The third is planned for the northwest corner of Eagle and Amity roads in south Meridian.
No timeline has been set for building those stores, Holland said.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @JohnWSowell
