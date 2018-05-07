19-year-old drowns in Lake Lowell

Leston L. Blanco died of an apparent drowning while swimming with friends at Lake Lowell in Canyon County on Sunday night, according to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.
Blanco, who was not wearing a life vest, began to struggle and disappeared under the water near the Upper Dam in Nampa, witnesses told investigators.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 8:05 p.m. — and Blanco was pulled out of the water just a few minutes later, but paramedics were unable to revive the 19-year-old Nampa man.
Officials advise the public to take extra caution swimming at this time of year, when the temperature of water in area lakes, rivers and ponds is still extremely cold. They urge swimmers to wear life vests.
