'Something Rotten!' 'Les Miz' and 'Wicked' highlight Morrison Center 2018-19 season

The Morrison Center's 2018-19 season brings back two audience favorites and includes two of today's most popular top-flight Broadway tours. Yes, 'Wicked' will cast its spell on Boise again as a season add-on. It was last here in 2014.
Season tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. They range from $225 to $365 at (208) 426-1111 and MorrisonCenter.com. Individual tickets for performances usually go on sale about 30 to 60 days before each show’s run, and availability may vary. The Morrison Center is at 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane on the Boise State University Campus. ("Wicked" is not part of the season; there is no on-sale date yet.)
'Finding Neverland'
The season opens with the warmhearted, tuneful "Finding Neverland," a musical telling of how playwright J.M. Barrie wrote "Peter Pan." The musical is based on the 2004 biopic, which starred Johnny Depp as Barrie and Kate Winslet as his muse.
Dates: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.
'The King and I'
Next up is the touring production of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The King and I" is truly one of the classic gems of American musical theater. It's based on the novel "Anna and the King of Siam" about a British schoolteacher who travels to Siam to teach the children of its king. Their complicated relationship is told through some of the musical writing duo's most beautiful music, including "Shall We Dance" and "Hello Young Lovers."
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
'Something Rotten!'
One of the most popular musicals from the 2015 Broadway season is the clever Tony-winning Shakespearean send-up "Something Rotten!" In it Bottom, the character in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" who gets transformed with the head of an ass, unwittingly invents the musical, despite his long-running feud with The Bard. In the tour the role of Will Shakespeare is played by Adam Pascal, who originated the role of Roger in "Rent." He's not a lock for the Boise run.
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019.
'Rent'
"Rent — The 20th Anniversary Tour" rolls into Boise in June 2019. Few musicals are truly groundbreaking, but this one really is. When it opened in 1996, "Rent" put the growing AIDS crisis on stage through a slick retelling of Puccini's "La Boheme." It made stars of its cast, and garnered a Pulitzer and multiple Tony Awards for its creator Jonathan Larson, who died at age 35, the night before its Off-Broadway opening. The production still holds up today. (Adult language and subject matter.)
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
'Les Miserables'
Get ready to man the barricades again as a new production of "Les Miserables" comes to the Morrison Center. You know the story of Victor Hugo's novel about Jean Valjean, who is persecuted through his lifetime for a petty crime, after he escapes a prison gang, even though he goes on to live a noble life. It's one of the most powerful and epic musicals and features Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's score - from the rousing "One Day More" to the heartbreaking "I Dreamed a Dream."
Dates
- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
- 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
- 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
- 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
Season extra: 'Wicked'
Gravity and expectations. "Wicked" keeps defying them both on and off the stage, as the blockbuster musical tour returns to Boise for a third multinight run. When it played in 2011 it became the Morrison Center's most successful show, and topped that in 2014. This retooling of "The Wizard of Oz" continues to be one of the most successful touring shows in the world.
Dates
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019
- 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019
- 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019
- 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019
- 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10
- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019
- 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019
- 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019
- 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019
