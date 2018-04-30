Yep, Boise makes another Forbes list. This one is for cheap summer trips with the kids.

We already know that Boise is one of the fastest growing cities, according to Forbes' business website. And though Boise might not be a super hot spot for young professionals, we are at least on Forbes' radar for family-friendly, affordable vacations on the online magazine's Cheap Summer Travel list.
The City of Trees is one of 23 places highlighted on the list that includes lobster boating (and eating) in Bar Harbor, Maine, and a visit to Monterey, California, and its world-class aquarium. The list isn't really a ranking. It's all good.
Boise — and really the whole area — gets the nod from Lisa Loverro, managing editor for Shape Magazine who writes a travel blog for Forbes.
She recommends going Basque — hitting the museum and cultural center on Grove Street, dining on croquetas at Bar Gernika at Grove Street and Capitol Boulevard, riding the Boise Greenbelt, and exploring Downtown's live music and dining scenes. Don't forget the cheap beer — $2 PBRs at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
So will Boise be overrun this season? We'll see. There might be more of a crowd this year floating the Boise River.
