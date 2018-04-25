What Atlanta firm seeks in latest version of its stadium-anchored Boise development

A developer has applied to redevelop property owned by St. Luke's Health System into a sports stadium to anchor a development with multifamily housing, offices and stores in Downtown Boise's southwestern corner.
The Boise Sports Park would be built on the southeast corner of Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive along the Boise River. It would seat 5,000 fans for Boise Hawks baseball and 7,500 fans for soccer. It would include 20,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.
The application includes new artists' renderings of what the project would look like.
Two six-story multifamily buildings are part Atlanta-based Greenstone Properties' proposal. One has 240 condos or apartments, the other 60. Each would have retail space or the potential for retail space on the ground floor.
The proposed development also includes a 120,000-square-foot office building, a parking garage with about 700 stalls and improvements to Shoreline Drive between Americana Boulevard and 14th Street.
It would change the site where Kmart opened a store in 1966 that was then one of the largest stores in Boise. St. Luke's has occupied the building for more than a decade.
"With neighborhood changes and changes in use, this once vibrant retail node has become primarily an office complex," wrote Geoffrey M. Wardle, a Boise lawyer representing Greenstone, in the application letter.
The five parcels involved in the 11-acre project site would need to be rezoned.
The complex has drawn criticism. Last week, neighbors attended a meeting held by Greenstone and angrily voiced concerns about traffic and other issues. Greenstone held the meeting to satisfy the city's requirement that it notify neighbors within 300 feet of the stadium site and meet with them before applying.
“It’s very frustrating,” Dorothy Ford, who lives in a nearby senior housing complex, said at the meeting. “The first time (the proposal) came around, I didn’t sleep for about two or three weeks. Because when I would lie down, all I could think about was this big monstrosity in the middle of this little place.”
The application was expected after Greenstone announced the neighborhood meeting. The filing of the application on Tuesday was first reported by BoiseDev.
