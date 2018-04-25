Boise Fire Department to build new station

This story was originally published Feb. 13, 2001.
The Boise Fire Department is planning to build a new station in Northwest Boise this year.
The station, at the northeast corner of Gary Lane and Baron Avenue, will be Boise's 13th. Plans for a new station have been in the works for years.
Boise will build and finance the 8,000-square-foot station, but North Ada County Fire and Rescue will staff it.
North Ada County Fire and Rescue firefighters have been protecting an area around Gary Lane for the city for about 12 years. They also protect Garden City and portions of Ada County.
In 1999, Boise annexed 2,620 acres south and west of the city's limits, taking away some of the area North Ada County Fire and Rescue served.
North Ada County Fire and Rescue Chief Mike Curry said the annexation would force him to lay off three firefighters. Boise agreed to pay North Ada County Fire and Rescue $220,000 a year to cover the salaries of those firefighters in exchange for North Ada County Fire and Rescue continuing to serve the Gary Lane area and moving to the Gary Lane station, Curry said.
North Ada County Fire and Rescue will get payments for at least three years, after which the arrangement is negotiable.
The department has two stations in Garden City. Volunteer firefighters also staff a station at Hidden Springs, a housing development northwest of Boise.
The engine company that works out of North Ada County Fire and Rescue's Glenwood Street station will move to the new Gary Lane facility and will serve the same areas they now serve. Nine of the department's 19 full-time firefighters will work out of the new station. The remainder work at the department's Chinden Boulevard station.
The Glenwood Street station will continue to house reserve and volunteer wildland firefighters, as well as the department's administration.
This is the first time Boise and North Ada County Fire and Rescue have worked jointly on a station. Boise is working out details on acquiring the land for the station.
Boise Fire Chief Ren Ross said the building could be financed through the judicial review process, which entails having a judge rule on whether the city can borrow money for the project.
Plans for the station will go before the Boise hearing examiner on March 7.
Ross said he hopes construction on the station can start in the fall.
