This Idahoan is an Israeli Lone Soldier. His brother is in the U.S. Navy. Here's their story of service.

SHARE COPY LINK Joshua Boone, right, serves his religion; another, Jacob Boone, serves his country. Their younger brother plans to be a police officer and serve his community. They call themselves "sheepdogs," watching over their flock in different ways. Katherine Jones

Joshua Boone, right, serves his religion; another, Jacob Boone, serves his country. Their younger brother plans to be a police officer and serve his community. They call themselves "sheepdogs," watching over their flock in different ways. Katherine Jones