Idaho teacher accused of feeding puppy to snapping turtle charged with crime

A Preston Junior High science teacher accused of animal cruelty for allegedly feeding a puppy to a snapping turtle has been charged in the March 7 incident.
Robert Crosland was charged Friday with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to online court records. If convicted, he faces penalties of up to six months in jail and up to $5,000 fine.
The state attorney general was asked to take over the case by Franklin County Prosecutor Vic Pearson, who cited conflict of interest.
Unconfirmed details about the incident spread rapidly while school and law enforcement officials in the southeast Idaho community declined to identify the teacher or discuss what occurred — other than to say it was “regrettable,” involved animal specimens and happened after school.
People around the country were outraged when word spread that Crosland had fed a live puppy to a turtle in front of students. Several online petitions call for Crosland to be fired, and one now has more than 188,600 signatures.
Former students, community members and others have showed their support for Crosland in an online petition that now has topped 3,700 signatures.
About two weeks after the incident, state officials seized Crosland's snapping turtle — and euthanized it soon after.
Snapping turtles are considered an invasive species in Idaho, and a person who wants to keep one must obtain a permit. A person found to have one without a permit can be charged with a misdemeanor.
Preston, most famous for being the setting of the 2004 movie "Napoleon Dynamite," is about 300 miles east of Boise. There are 605 students in grades six to eight at Preston Junior High.
